Thirty Students Injured After School Bus Crashes into Ravine in Eastern Thailand

BANGKOK – Police and rescue workers from Kanchanaburi rescue network responded to a school bus accident in Kanchanaburi province just east of Bangkok on Thursday.

Thirty people were injured, one seriously, when a bus taking students on a school trip ran off the road in Sai Yok district.

According to the Bangkok Post, the Kanchanaburi rescue network said the bus was going down an incline. The driver lost control and it plunged 10 metres off the road before coming to a stop in a ditch.

Most of the injured were students. They were taken to Sai Yok district hospital. Their injuries were not serious.

The Kanchanaburi Accident News Facebook account said one person was seriously hurt and was transferred to Paholpol Payuha Sena Hospital in Muang district.

The bus was one of several taking Prathom 2-5 (Grade 2-5) pupils and teachers of Wat Pokasam School in U Thong district of Suphan Buri to Sai Yok. Their parents were also on the trip.

Sai Yok police chief Pol Col Wanchai Orn-laor said police were investigating the cause of the accident.

The driver was identified as Vitoon Padoungrojvit.