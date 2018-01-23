Posted by Editor

The Irish Embassy in Bangkok Assisting in Search for Missing Irishman in Thailand

BANGKOK– The Irish Embassy in Bangkok is providing consular assistance following the disappearance of a Cork man in Bangkok last week. Anthony O’Sullivan 54, from Mitchelstown in County Cork, Ireland has been missing for four days.

It’s understood that a member of Mr. O’Sullivan’s family has travelled to the Thailand to help coordinate the search effort. His passport and bank card were found in his hotel bathroom.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that they were aware of Mr O’Sullivan’s disappearance and were providing consular assistance to his family in Bangkok.

Anthony is described as a very experienced traveller having visited both the Himalayas and Cambodia in recent years.

According to The Irish Times, one local who spoke characterized Anthony as “a very decent fellow and popular too.”

“Anthony has travelled widely – he would save up and head off for a few weeks and then come back to Mitchelstown where he is well known.”

