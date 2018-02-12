Monday, February 12th, 2018 | Posted by

The Bank of Thailand Bans Banks from Dealing With Cryptocurrency

Banks are prohibited from investing or trading in cryptocurrency, offering cryptocurrency exchanges and creating platforms for cryptocurrency trading

BANGKOK – The Bank of Thailand said on Monday it had asked financial institutions not to get involved in cryptocurrency transactions for fear of possible problems from the unregulated trading.

Banks are prohibited from investing or trading in cryptocurrency, offering cryptocurrency exchanges and creating platforms for cryptocurrency trading, the central bank’s governor, Veerathai Santiprabhob, said in a circular.

They are also banned from allowing clients to use credit cards to buy cryptocurrency, and from advising customers on investing or trading in cryptocurrency, the bank said.

The central bank said cryptocurrencies were not legal tender in Thailand and it was worried that they may be used in illegal activities such as money laundering or supporting terrorism.

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=52141

Posted by on Feb 12 2018. Filed under Economy & Business. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen