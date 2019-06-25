The Asia Pacific Businesses Need To Know About

Being in the world of business in Asia Pacific can be a truly rewarding and exciting experience. This is especially true if your company is ahead of the game and you are turning a profit every quarter.

Of course, things get a bit more dismal if you aren’t earning a profit. Nonetheless, if you are going to run a successful business in the Asia Pacific region, regardless of your niche, you need to be aware of what is going on around you at all times.

Even with tons of business blogs, websites, and newspapers, this task can be much harder than one would imagine. This is why this article is going to cover the most comprehensive and engrossing business news stories in the Asia Pacific area.

The Trump Tariffs

It has been known for a while now that the United States President Donald J. Trump was expected to place tariffs on overseas products. Trump has been threatening Mexico with these tariffs, but tariffs placed on Mexico could have devastating effects on Asia Pacific. Well, it was announced late Friday afternoon that Trump would not go through with these trading restrictions in the end.

This was a major win for Asia Pacific, as there was a major rise in autos in Japan and South Korean. The Chinese stock Shenzhen jumped from 1.61 percent to 1.473 percent. The Hong Kong stock Hang Seng index saw a jump from 2.03 percent to 2.91 percent. It is believed that the country’s exports will beat expectations, while the importation of products will fall short.

Will California Invade China

On June 7th a number of Chinese and American businessmen gathers in the historic Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles hotel. This China-California Business Forum was specifically designed to help American investors and businessmen get the inside scoop from experts on the trends and opportunities that are shaping up in China.

All the attendees were provided with valuable strategic and business resources that would potentially help them implement their future go-to-market in China. A number of keynote speeches were given by prominent government figures, including Lieutenant Eleni Kounalakis and Minister Zhu Hong.

Hong being from China and Eleni being from California. There is no understating the importance of a good Chinese and America relationship, but letting America invade the China market? What does this hold in store for the future of business in Asia Pacific?

Stricter Stance On Poker Machines In Asia Pacific

There is simply no denying that gambling is a billion dollar industry. Just go back and look at the net profits over the last couple of years and you will probably be astonished as to what the market is raking in each quarter. A lot of this has to do with online sites like online pokies in Australia and some of this popularity comes from the fact that the regulations around gambling are more relaxed than ever.

Not only is gambling legal in more states and countries than ever before but with online gambling, it doesn’t really matter where you are located. You can literally play in any online casino any time of the day or night. Well, thanks to many members of the Porirua community it looks like land-based casino are going to see stricter regulations regarding poker machines.

One such member of the community claims that these poker machines are having a negative impact on the community. In fact, he says that there is no real demand for this type of service in the community. Well, it is a well-known fact that the is quite a demand for these products in the area. In addition to this, a portion of the machine’s revenue is set aside for the bettering of the community, but protesters still now that the machines are corrupting the community’s efforts to say no to them.

Horizon Global Selling Shares

Horizon Global is a long time company that is highly known for its towing and trailer equipment. They are widely popular and have been just as successful in many regions of the world. Unfortunately, it looks like the company is contemplating selling off its Asia Pacific branch. This sell came about in a hope to reduce the company’s current debt. Their hopes are to sell off this portion of the company and put their earnings towards rebuilding their American businesses. What kind of impact could this have on Asia-Pacific? And, could this be the perfect business opportunity to turn a failing business into a successful one?

By Alina Jovia