Thailand’s Treasury Department Chief Suddenly Transferred Without Warning

BANGKOK – The National Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved the transfer of Treasury Department chief Chakkrit Parapuntakul to the post of deputy permanent secretary for finance.

Chakkrit Parapuntakul said he believes might be related to the department’s housing project in Bangkok’s Phahol Yothin area.

Mr Chakkrit said he was not aware in advance of his transfer, but was ready to comply with the order.

He believed it might be linked to the implementation of the Ban Thanarak Pracharat housing project on Soi Phahon Yothin 11, which faced strong opposition from residents in the area. They want the project cancelled, according to Matichon Online.

Mr Chakkrit said he had not done anything wrong while working at the department. He always gave emphasis to benefiting the country.

He will be replaced by finance deputy permanent secretary Patchara Anuntasilpa, who takes over as Treasury Department director-general.

