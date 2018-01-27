Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Transport Ministry Officially Launches “DLT Taxi OK” Safe Taxi Service

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) has officially launched its own mobile application yesterday (Jan 26) for taxi service called “DLT Taxi OK” as a more convenient and safer alternative for public transportation.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith boasted of the safer and more reliable taxi service as feedback on every driver’s standard of service would be logged and kept in the Taxi OK database.

With the DLT Taxi OK app, drivers identities, pictures and service history will be displayed to customers when they call, allowing them to choose, he said.

The application is now up for downloading on both IOS and Android systems.

He said now 36,000 taxis have joined the program and the DLT expects 100,000 cabs to join in the next 5 years.

Taxis in the program are new taxis registered as of Nov 9, 2017 and have GPS tracking devices installed.

The equipment clearly indicates the driver’s identity and shows the exact location of the cab. Snap-shot cameras are also installed in the passenger cabin and work in conjunction with a SOS button in real-time allowing passengers to send an emergency signal to the corresponding DLT offices and nearest police station for help.

With the application, the location of the caller is indicated as well as the closest available taxis. The user then selects the taxi that he or she desires and cabs within 2 km distance will be notified to pick up the customer.

Their meters start at the same rate as regular taxis at 35 baht but customers have to pay an additional 20 baht if calling taxis via the application.

Source: Thai PBS

