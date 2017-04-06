Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Transport Ministry Aims to Reduce Road Deaths by 5% During Songkran’s Seven Dangerous Days

CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Transport Ministry aims to reduce traffic fatalities by 5% with the enforcement of tougher traffic rules during the upcoming Songkran festival, beginning April 8-18.

During the “seven dangerous days” of the Songkran festivities in 2016, from 11–17 April, last year 442 persons died and 3,656 were injured in road accidents, up 21.4 percent from 2015.

The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) says a total of 110,909 people were arrested and 5,772 vehicles impounded at road safety checkpoints across the country between 9–16 April

Transport minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith assured of achieving the 5% target after presiding over a ceremony to launch the campaign this morning.

With the tough enforcement of traffic law this year, particularly on key accident causes such as speeding, safety belt fastening, daytime headlight switching on, at least 5% fatality rate could be reduced, he said.

Commenting on the delayed enforcement of the traffic rule by the police banning sitting on the back of pickup truck which triggered public outcry, the transport minister made clear that the rule won’t be enforced pending further notice by the police.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Interior Grisda Boonrat called Chiang Rai’s governor to remain vigilant against public emergencies during the Songkran long weekend and to prepare security measures for government offices and major tourist destinations.

He also instructed local authorities to keep an eye out for suspicious activity at border crossings as many traffickers use the cover of the festival to move illegal drugs. Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra said staff members have been added to tourist help at the centers in Chiang Rai Province.

Source: Thai PBS

