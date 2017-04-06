Thailand’s Transport Ministry Aims to Reduce Road Deaths by 5% During Songkran’s Seven Dangerous Days
During the “seven dangerous days” of the Songkran festivities in 2016, from 11–17 April, last year 442 persons died and 3,656 were injured in road accidents, up 21.4 percent from 2015.
The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) says a total of 110,909 people were arrested and 5,772 vehicles impounded at road safety checkpoints across the country between 9–16 April
Transport minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith assured of achieving the 5% target after presiding over a ceremony to launch the campaign this morning.
With the tough enforcement of traffic law this year, particularly on key accident causes such as speeding, safety belt fastening, daytime headlight switching on, at least 5% fatality rate could be reduced, he said.
Commenting on the delayed enforcement of the traffic rule by the police banning sitting on the back of pickup truck which triggered public outcry, the transport minister made clear that the rule won’t be enforced pending further notice by the police.
Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra said staff members have been added to tourist help at the centers in Chiang Rai Province.
Source: Thai PBS
