Thailand’s Tourist Police Arrest 52 Foreign Nationals From Tanzania, Nigeria and Uzbekistan

BANGKOK – The acting deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, Division 191 emergency response unit Maj. Gen. Hakpan has announced the arrest of 52 foreigners after police conducted a search in 10 areas including Nana and the Khlong Toei district as part of a government wide crackdown on foreign criminals.

Those arrested were nationals of Tanzania, Nigeria and Uzbekistan. They face different charges related to matters of human trafficking, narcotics, visa overstay and illegal entry into the country.

According to Khaosod News, Maj. Gen. Hakpan said those who committed crimes involving drugs, human trafficking or prostitution will be deported and that they have collected DNA from the suspects to prevent them from changing their names and re-entering the country.

He said the suspects arrested posed a threat to national security.

One of the suspects arrested had previously been sentenced to five years in prison for selling cocaine but was able to escape with the help of a corrupt immigration officer.

Surachet said he would seek better coordination with the immigration bureau.

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen

Khaosod News

