Thursday, September 21st, 2017

Thailand’s Third Army Destroys Opium Poppy Fields in Northern Thailand

The 2,349 illegal opium growing plots destroyed were found in 65 raids in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan and Phrae provinces

CHIANG RAI – Lt Gen Wichak Siribansob, commander of the 3rd Army in Northern Thailand has reported that fewer opium poppy fields were destroyed by authorities in the North this year possibly due to heavier rainfall damaging crops.

Lt Gen Wichak Siribansob, said its narcotics suppression and prevention centre has located and destroyed 2,349 illegal opium growing plots covering 1,842.34 rai of land so far this year.

The figures were presented at an annual meeting in Phitsanulok yesterday.

Thai soldiers destroy the poppy plantation field in Chiang Rai Province

These areas were considerably lower than those found and destroyed during the same period last year, he said. No details were provided for previous years.

The opium expected to be harvested from crops in October and November are believed to have been damaged by the prolonged rains, said Lt Gen Wichak.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board said earlier there were 2,226 known opium plots, he said.

