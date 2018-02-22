Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Suvarnahbumi International Airport to Open Low Priced Food Court

BANGKOK – The Deputy Director of Suvarnahbumi Airport, Dalad Asavet has told Thai Media the Airport will open a new low-price food corner in the airport compound next month at the Magic Food Point inside the passenger building.

She said the new food corner will be outside the passenger building and will be located on the eastern side next to a park, over 100 to 120 square meters.

The new corner will have small shops selling food priced at Bt30 and above per dish and drinking water will be sold at Bt30 per bottle.

Passengers will have to walk out of the passenger building and towards Suvarnabhumi Police Station.

She said the new corner could cater to about 150 to 200 passengers at the same time, adding it would be ready in March.

The airport will also increase the Magic Food Point corner area on the ground floor by 50 square metres so that it could cater to more passengers, Dalad added.

She said the expanded area of the Magic Food Point corner would be ready in time for the Songkran Festival in April.

She said the Magic Food Point zone will be called Airport Street Food in line with the policy of Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn.

The information on low-price food shops will also be added to electronic guide kiosks at the airport, she added.

She added that the airport is waiting for median prices of foods from the Office of the Ombudsman to ensure that shops in the airport would not sell foods at rates higher than 25 per cent of the prices at shopping malls.

