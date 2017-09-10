Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai “Knocks Out” Roman Gonzalez in WBC Rematch

CARSON, California — Thai boxer Srisaket Sor Rungvisai knocked out Roman Gonzalez, of Nicaragua, in 4th round in a rematch for the World Boxing Council super flyweight title in California today (Sept 10).

The rematch was held after Srisaket’s controversial win by majority decision for the WBC super flyweight championship in New York in March this year.

The Thai’s victory in March resulted in the title changing hands and ended the Nicaraguan’s 46-fight unbeaten record.

Today’s rematch took place at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Srisaket was doing the majority of the punching and throwing in the first round, as Gonzalez laid back and was looking for openings, boxingscene.com reported.

In the second was a give and take round where both boxers were trading hard shots.

In the third set, Srisaket landed more punches on Gonzalez. In the fourth round, the Thai boxer dropped Gonzalez with a big hook.

They were trading shots and Sor Rungviai landed a hard hook that knocked Gonzalez cold and out.

Referee Thomas Taylor the called off the bout.

“And still, WBC Super Flyweight Champion of the World, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai,” the WBC posted on its official Twitter account after the bout.

