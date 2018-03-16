Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Rolex General Submits “Fourth Letter” Explaining Luxury Watches

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has submitted his fourth, (yes his fourth) written clarification about his expensive wristwatches to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

A well-informed source said that the deputy prime minister had assigned one of his officials to hand over his written clarification to the NACC Thursday afternoon (March 15), Post Today reported.

His clarification was the fourth one as demanded by the NACC, which set March 15 as the deadline to submit the clarification.

NACC secretary-general Worawit Sukboon admitted that he had received the written clarification but was yet to look at it in details whether they were sufficient or not.

The CSI-LA Facebook page alleged that the deputy prime minister was seen on different occasions wearing 25 expensive timepieces of different brandnames which were not declared with the NACC as legally required.

But Gen Prawit earlier defended that the timepieces were borrowed from a close friend who was already dead.

Source: Thai PBS

