Thailand’s Public Health Ministry Warns About Heatstroke as Temperatures Rise

CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Public Health Ministry on Sunday warned citizens throughout the Nation that the rising temperatures during the hot season is raising the risk of heatstroke throughout the country.

Permanent secretary Dr Sopon Mekthon has advised citizens to drink up to 2 litres of water a day during summer to lower the risk of heatstroke.

It is predicted that Mercury may soar as high as 43 degrees Celsius over the next seven weeks in the south and up to 38 degrees in Chiang Rai according to AccuWeather.com

Dr Sopon says the risk of Heatstroke is high among people who have carried out their activities under the sun for a long time, young children, the elderly, people with chronic diseases such as hypertension, obese people, those who have not had enough sleep, and heavy drinkers.

According to the Disease Control Department, 21 people succumbed to heatstroke in Thailand between March 1 and April 17, 2016. Victims were between 29 and 72 years old, most of them died in public places.

The north of Thailand is popularly known as a cooler place. The reality is that in the hot summer months, Chiang Rai can be just as uncomfortably hot as much of the rest of the country.

The heat starts to increase soon after the new year and by April or May it can be almost unbearably hot and humid. During the rainy season the downpours can be extremely heavy, but generally only last for an hour or so in the afternoon.

Chiang Rai Weather – The Thais divide the year into three seasons: the cool season, hot season, and rainy season. For most westerners, this translates to “hot,” “really hot,” and “really hot and wet.”

