Thailand’s Public Health Ministry Issues Warning Over Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has issued a public health warning over hand-foot-and-mouth disease in Thailand after more than 6,700 children have been recently infected.

Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Sophon Mekthanon instructed all provincial public health offices to monitor child care centers in their respective provinces. Children should wash their hands before entering the classroom.

Classroom materials and toys for younger children must be decontaminated frequently. Sick children should be quarantined and sent home immediately to prevent an outbreak.

Schools must be closed down if many children have come down with the disease, he said, adding that teachers should notify local health officials as necessary actions will be taken promptly to contain the spread of the disease.

Since the beginning of this year, at least 6,790 people have contracted the disease. No patient has however succumbed to the infection.

Residents in Chiang Rai, Province can call the Department of Disease Control at 1422 for information about the virus and how to treat the infected.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

