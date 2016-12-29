Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Prime Ministert Instructs Authorities to Get Tough on Online Activists Opposing Computer Crimes Act

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged law enforcement to take tough action against people carrying out illegal activities in retaliation for the amendment to the Computer Crime Act that was recently approved by the National Legislative Assembly.

Several government websites and computer systems have been hacked by an online group opposing the new law, which opponents say violates people’s rights.

Meanwhile, national police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaichinda said the police database of search and arrest warrants remained intact and people attempting to break into the system could access only basic data that was already available via the search engine Google.

The database security of police divisions including traffic police and immigration police was compromised earlier, but no serious damage had been reported, authorities said.

Hackers associated with a group opposed to a single Internet gateway have claimed responsibility for breaking into police and other government websites, including those of Government House, the Defence Ministry and the National Council for Peace and Order.

Chakthip said police were investigating if several suspects detained by authorities belonged to the same group that opposed the new computer crime law.

Source: The Nation

