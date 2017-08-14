Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Prime Minister Urges Preparedness Upcoming Bouts of Monsoon Rains

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on all sectors to brace for upcoming bouts of monsoon rain by preparing efficient disaster warning and flood prevention mechanisms.

Commenting on the flood situation in the country, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha stated that the overall condition has begun to improve although eight provinces are still faced with flooding. He voiced his belief that normalcy will return in less than a week as machinery and boats have been deployed by the Royal Irrigation Department and the Royal Thai Navy to drain and divert water out of the areas.

Despite confirmation by various agencies that the severity of the current flood problem will not reach the same magnitude as the great flood of 2011, the premier insisted that the situation must not be underestimated. All relevant bodies have been ordered to keep a close eye on precipitation and make necessary preparations for more heavy downpours in the country between September and October.

Furthermore, Gen Prayut highlighted the importance of setting up a disaster warning system for local residents and having flood risk reduction plans in place for hospitals, airports and economic zones, saying such moves need to be made in a serious and concrete manner.

By Surapan Laotharanarit – NNT

