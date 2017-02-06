Thailand’s Prime Minister Plays Down his Fortune Teller’s Grim Predictions
BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Monday that he would be unable to do anything if his horoscope was not promising, as had been predicted by a well-known fortune teller.
The prime minister said he would heed such a warning although he saw no need to change anything in order to help “improve my horoscopic future”.
Prayut added that he did not rely on any fortune teller when leading the coup in 2014.
“I listen to the prediction. But what do you expect me to do? I don’t need to make any changes or do anything about that,” he said in response to questions from The Nation News paper.
Earlier this week, astrologer Sorajja Nualyoo, known as “Thailand’s Nostradamus”, predicted bad fortune for the country’s leader and violence in the country.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said Monday it is not necessary to tighten security for important figures after assassination plots targeting him and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha were posted on social media.
The current measure was enough to take care of, he said.
“I’m fine and not frightened. Don’t worry. You’d better be worried about those who posted the death threats but I don’t know where they are,” he said.
Last week, PM Prayut ordered a manhunt for people posting death threats against him and Prawit.
Thawip Netniyom, National Security Council (NSC) secretary general, told reporter earlier today that the assassination plots targeting the top two country leaders came from lese majeste suspects who are living in Laos.
