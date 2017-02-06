Thailand’s Prime Minister Plays Down his Fortune Teller’s Grim Predictions

.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Monday that he would be unable to do anything if his horoscope was not promising, as had been predicted by a well-known fortune teller.

The prime minister said he would heed such a warning although he saw no need to change anything in order to help “improve my horoscopic future”.

Prayut added that he did not rely on any fortune teller when leading the coup in 2014.

“I listen to the prediction. But what do you expect me to do? I don’t need to make any changes or do anything about that,” he said in response to questions from The Nation News paper.