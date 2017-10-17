Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Prime Minister Orders Army to be Prepared for Flooding

BANGKOK -Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as chairman of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), has instructed army chief Gen Chalermchai Sitthisad to order all regional army commanders to get ready troops to help people affected by floods, Maj Gen Piyapong Klinphan, a spokesman for the NCPO, said on Tuesday.

Gen Chalermchai, as NCPO secretary, ordered army units in all regions to prepare their personnel, including medical teams, vehicles and disaster relief equipment. They are to be on stand by to be dispatched to affected areas along with necessities including drinking water and medicine.

Maj Gen Piyapong said flooding is reported to be in a serious condition in several provinces in the North as the Thai Meteorological Department has predicted there will be more rain during Oct 17-19.

Lt Gen Kukiat Srinaka, the 1st Army Region commander in charge of the Central Region, said local army units have been instructed to respond immediately to all emergencies according to the plan. The priority will be given to people in the upper Central Region, both in and outside irrigated zones.

The army units will closely coordinate with provincial governors and disaster prevention and mitigation offices, he added.

As for Bangkok, the army units will work closely with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to drain out rainwater, help police to solve traffic problems and provide assistance to flood-hit people.

Lessons learned from the massive flooding on Oct 13 ,as a result of heavy rain, will be taken to solve problems.

Source: Thai PBS

