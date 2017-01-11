Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Thailand’s Prime Minister Calls for “Morality” to be Present in Thai Education System

Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha, awarded stdents with a variety of accolades on Children’s Day 2017.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha has tasked the Ministry of Education with assuring students are instilled with “morality”, technological know-how and the knowledge needed to succeed in the modern world.

Gen Prayuth tasked the Ministry of Education with more closely overseeing the nation’s teachers and schools to

increase the capabilities of Thailand’s students by more stringently overseeing teachers and staff and calling on the nation’s youths to develop themselves.

Minister of Education Theerakiat Charoensettasin, led a group of exceptional students to meet with Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha, who were awarded them a variety of accolades on Children’s Day 2017.

The premier bid the children heed his motto for this year’s day “Thai Children Care for Education for National Stability”. He urged them to develop themselves by taking an interest in education so that they may in the future become effective resources for the Kingdom.

He especially noted the youths of today will be needed as the country approaches Thailand 4.0 and adamantly encouraged them to respect their nation, morality and the law.
By Itiporn Lakarnchua
The Twelve Core Values for a Strong Thailand

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as Head of the National Council for Peace and Order, has suggested the core values of the Thai people in order to build a strong Thailand.

1. Upholding the three main pillars: the Nation, the Religion, and the Monarchy
2. Being honest, sacrificial and patient, with positive attitude for the common good of the public
3. Being grateful to the parents, guar4. Seeking for knowledge and education directly and indirectly
5. Treasuring cherished Thai traditions
6. Maintaining morality, integrity, well-wishes upon others as well as being generous and sharing; dians and teachers

7. Understanding, learning the true essence of democratic ideals, with His Majesty the King as Head of State
8. Maintaining discipline, respectful of laws and the elderly and seniority
9. Being conscious and mindful of action in line with His Majesty’s the King’s royal statements

10. Applying His Majesty the King’s Sufficiency Economy, saving money for time of need, being moderate with surplus for sharing or expansion of business while having good immunity
11. Maintaining both physical and mental health and unyielding to the dark force or desires, having sense of shame over guilt and sins in accordance with the religious principles
12. Putting the public and national interest before personal interest

