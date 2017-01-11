Thailand’s Prime Minister Calls for “Morality” to be Present in Thai Education System

The Twelve Core Values for a Strong Thailand

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as Head of the National Council for Peace and Order, has suggested the core values of the Thai people in order to build a strong Thailand.

1. Upholding the three main pillars: the Nation, the Religion, and the Monarchy

2. Being honest, sacrificial and patient, with positive attitude for the common good of the public

3. Being grateful to the parents, guar4. Seeking for knowledge and education directly and indirectly

5. Treasuring cherished Thai traditions

6. Maintaining morality, integrity, well-wishes upon others as well as being generous and sharing; dians and teachers

7. Understanding, learning the true essence of democratic ideals, with His Majesty the King as Head of State

8. Maintaining discipline, respectful of laws and the elderly and seniority

9. Being conscious and mindful of action in line with His Majesty’s the King’s royal statements

10. Applying His Majesty the King’s Sufficiency Economy, saving money for time of need, being moderate with surplus for sharing or expansion of business while having good immunity

11. Maintaining both physical and mental health and unyielding to the dark force or desires, having sense of shame over guilt and sins in accordance with the religious principles

12. Putting the public and national interest before personal interest