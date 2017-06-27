Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Takes Down Thai-Australian Drug-Smuggling Operation

Office of Narcotics Control Board displays 1.7 million yaba pills and 296 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine to the media. – Photo The Nation

 

BANGKOK – Thai and Australian authorities joined forces in a crackdown on a transnational drugs network from which they seized 1.7 million yaba pills and 296 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) chief Sirinya Sitdhichai announced on Tuesday.

The latest bust stemmed from the previous arrest of drug suspects in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district and Trang’s Na Yong district, The Nation reported.

A police investigation found that the 4 men accused would allegedly transport the drugs from the North to store in Bangkok’s Thon Buri area pending distribution to retailers in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Investigators found that the suspects were allegedly linked to a network that smuggled crystal meth to Australia, Sirinya said.

ONCB officers and Australian police teamed up in a “storm” operation to intercept drugs before they were dispatched to Australia and arrested an unnamed Australian fugitive.

The unnamed Australian fugitive reportedly entered Thailand illegally and worked at a restaurant. He had allegedly been concealing crystal meth in water filter machines and posting them to Australia where the drug’s street value would be 100 times greater than in Thailand.

By Piyanuch Tamnukasetchai
The Nation

