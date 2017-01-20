Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau Takes Down Laotian Drug Lord at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

.

.

BANGKOK – Officers from Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau have arrested Laotian Drug Lord, Xayasana Keopimpha, just moments after he stepped off a plane, in front of hundreds of tourists and commuters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Maj. Gen.Suppakit Srichannon, Deputy Commander of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said officer from the anti-narcotics police unit said Xayasana let his guard down and flew from Phuket to Bangkok without knowing police were waiting to ambush him.

Gen.Suppakit told Khaosod News that they have been monitoring him for a long time now and he probably didn’t expect that we would manage to get him.

The 41-year-old Laotian was traveling in Phuket with his companions before flying to the capital city for sightseeing, Maj. Gen. Suppakit said. He added that police were aware of his travel plan and so they planned to arrest him in Bangkok.

Xayasana is wanted on allegations of running a transnational drug network that operates in parts of Laos and Thailand’s Isaan region. His arrest is a huge blow to the rest of his organization, according to Suppakit.

“He’s the biggest drug lord in in Thailand’s northeastern region,” Suppakit said.

—

Teeranai Charuvastra can be followed on Twitter at @teeranai_c

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments