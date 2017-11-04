Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board Targets Social Media Drug Dealers

–

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Secretary-General Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has reported that investigators of the ONCB have found the sale of narcotics rampant online.

Investigators are going after users of 58 social media accounts on which illicit drugs are offered for sale, and against others promoting methamphetamine injections by using the Twitter hashtag #ไฮ.

Mr Sirinya also expressed alarm about the creation of the hastag #ไฮ (“hi” or “high”) on Twitter, which links to posts that encourage people to try injecting crystal methamphetamine.

He said the ONCB will track down the users of the 58 accounts and bring them to justice

According to the Bangkok Post offenders are liable to a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht. Repeat offenders will face a fine of 5,000 baht a day or double the amount of their advertising expenses for each day the offence was committed.

If a drug transaction is completed based on an online exchange, those who post the message will be charged with selling illicit drugs while buyers will be charged with possessing illicit drugs.

Mr Sirinya also warned that injecting crystal meth directly into a vein carried greater risk because the drugs would have rapid and severe effects that could cause death.

As well, he asked families and schools to keep a close watch on children and young people to make sure they posted messages or used social media in proper and constructive ways.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments