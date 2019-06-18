Thailand’s Narco Police Seize 600 Kilograms of Compressed Marijuana

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan has told a press briefing that narcotics suppression police have seized 600 kilograms of compressed marijuana on its way from a neighboring country to inner Bangkok, accomplishing a three-month-long investigative mission.

Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan said Songkiat Wongsrikaeo and Teerasak Chamnan were arrested with the bars of compressed marijuana weighing altogether 600 kilograms hidden on a six-wheeled truck.

According to Gen Chalermkiat , investigators had monitored the suspects’ movements for three months after being tipped off that marijuana from a neighboring country would be smuggled into Udon Thani province before being transported to inner Bangkok.

The suspects were arrested at a checkpoint in Si Khiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Pol Gen Chalermkiat told Thai media that in another case, Tanakrit Nawachanta-angkun, 28, was arrested for allegedly selling 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or ‘ice’.

A bag containing the drug was placed under a direction sign on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road in Ongkarak district of Nakhon Nayok province. The suspect was arrested when he showed up at the Big C Sukhaphiban 3 store in Min Buri district of Bangkok to collect money for the drug. Police were hunting for his accomplices.

Medical marijuana was legalized in Thailand in the closing days of 2018 when the National Legislative Assembly passed the Narcotics Bill in its third and final reading.

People with illnesses requiring marijuana treatment will be allowed by the new law to consume the now-lawful drug provided they can produce a prescription issued by a properly licensed medical practitioners specifying the limited amount they can carry on their person, subject to medical formulations permitted by the Public Health Ministry.

By Geoff Thomas