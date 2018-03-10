Saturday, March 10th, 2018 | Posted by

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports to Setup More Tourist Assistance Centers Nationwide

Currently, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports tourist has assistance centers in 46 provinces across the country. – Photo AOT

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has launched the seventh tourism safety program, opening additional assistance centers across the country.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra kicked off the safety program for 2018. The program, now in its seventh year, has been well received by Thai and foreign tourists since its inception.

Currently, there are tourist assistance centers in 46 provinces across the country to provide essential travel information and guidance. Travel handbooks in Thai, English and Mandarin have been distributed to tourists help them travel in Thailand safely and enjoyably. The centers also accept tourist complaints and respond to any tourism-related emergency.

Pongpanu said his ministry is determined to continue to raise tourist confidence and safety. More centers will be set up in the remaining provinces and staffed with officials fluent in Mandarin, French, Japanese and Arabic.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=52830

Posted by on Mar 10 2018. Filed under Tourism. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen