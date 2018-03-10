Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports to Setup More Tourist Assistance Centers Nationwide

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has launched the seventh tourism safety program, opening additional assistance centers across the country.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra kicked off the safety program for 2018. The program, now in its seventh year, has been well received by Thai and foreign tourists since its inception.

Currently, there are tourist assistance centers in 46 provinces across the country to provide essential travel information and guidance. Travel handbooks in Thai, English and Mandarin have been distributed to tourists help them travel in Thailand safely and enjoyably. The centers also accept tourist complaints and respond to any tourism-related emergency.

Pongpanu said his ministry is determined to continue to raise tourist confidence and safety. More centers will be set up in the remaining provinces and staffed with officials fluent in Mandarin, French, Japanese and Arabic.

