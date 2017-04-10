Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce to Launch Songrkan Sales Event

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Commerce has dispatched officials to prevent opportunistic pricing at transportation terminals, while launching Blue Flag Fairs at Bangkok Railway Station, Northern Bus Terminal, and Southern Bus Terminal.

Deputy Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said he instructed the Department of Internal Trade to monitor the price of products sold during the holiday season and to require vendors at transport terminals across the country to attach explicit price points for their goods and services. Complaints of sales violations can be made at the department’s hotline 1569.

Mr Sontirat also oversaw Blue Flag Fair being set up at bus terminals in Bangkok. The fairs have partnered with major companies such as Saha Pathanapibul, Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, Proctor & Gamble, and Berli Jucker. They will be offering 15 – 20% discounts on 48 goods in 18 product groups.

The sales event will take place from April 9th – 11th at Bangkok Railway Station, Northern Bus Terminal, and Southern Bus Terminal. Other retail stores across the country will be participating by the end of the month.

