Thailand’s Minister of Labor Inspects Progress on Labor Related Programs in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Minister of Labor has visited Chiang Rai Province to inspect the implementation progress of designated government policies on labor in the upper northern provinces.

Labor Minister Gen. Sirichai Ditthakul and his team visited Chiang Rai to inspect the progress of implementing government policies on labor, the 20-year human resources development strategy and urgent reforms plan 8+1 in the upper northern provinces of Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae and Nan.

In addition, the minister and his delegates also inspected the Chiang Saen International Institute for Skill Development in Chiang Rai Province.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) has opened a donation campaign to help flood victims in the southern region.

Labor Ministry spokesman Ananchai Uthaipattanachep said the MOL has started to accept donations of money, relief items, foods and drinks to be delivered to the flood victims in 10 southern provinces while determining the number of local businesses and employees affected by the flooding.

The MOL southern units are to provide assistance in the affected areas such as trucks to evacuate the flood victims, temporary shelters, motorcycle and electric appliance repairs and food.

Employers are requested to grant days of extra leave to their employees who may have been affected by flooding without cutting pays.

By Supawadee Wangsri

