Thailand’s Meteorological Department Warns Northern Provinces to Brace for Heavy Rains and Flash Floods

CHIANG RAI – The Meteorological Department today warned people in the North of Thailand to brace for heavy rains from today until tomorrow while those in the rest of the country to prepare for heavy to very heavy rains, surface floods, river floods and flash floods until end of the week.

The warning comes as the tropical storm, Sonca, with its centre 500 kilometres east of Hanoi and wind speed of 65-kilomtres an hour is moving slowly from upper South China Sea to the Vietnamese shore.

The wind is expected to land on shore tomorrow and will blow to Thailand’s Northeast and North the following days.

The approaching storm will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Thailand.

To be affected first from today and tomorrow are northern provinces which include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

This week, Chiang Rai’s Mae Lao River overflowed, sending floodwaters up to 50cm deep to low-lying riverside homes on Tambon Bua Sali in Muang district, while there was a 50-metre-long landslide along a road in Mae Fa Luang district.

The Meteorological Department said a second round of heavy to very heavy rains are to hit the rest provinces in the northern, northeastern, eastern, southern and central provinces which included Bangkok and surrounding provinces from July 26-28 and warned people to brace for flash floods, surface floods, river floods.

