Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Mathayom 6 (Grade 12) Students Fail Four out Five Subjects in National Test

–

BANGKOK – The results of nationwide Ordinary National Educational Test (O-Net tests) were released Monday for Mathayom 6 (Grade 12) students which showed students failed four out of five subjects on average.

Thailand’s National Institute of Educational Testing Service (Niets) said overall, average scores for over 380,000 Mathayom 6 students tested nationwide this year in four subjects were under 50%, with mathematics and English remaining students’ least favourite subjects with average scores of 24.8 and 27.7.

High school seniors did best in Thai language with an average score of 52.29, while the results for social studies and general science were 35.89 and 31.62

(Niets) Director Samphan Phanphruek said even though Mathayom 6 students’ O-Net scores on average this year were still below 50 marks in most subjects, the results in two subjects, Thai and English, improved.

Last year, the average scores of Mathayom 6 students were 49.36 in Thai language, 39.7 in social studies, 24.78 in English, 26.59 in mathematics and 33.4 in general science.

Mr Samphan added Niets will allow students who feel that their scores were incorrect to send a request for their O-Net results to be re-checked this week.

Education critic Sompong Jitradup said the biggest concern arising from the exam results was the inequality and discrepancies in the Thai education system as this could be seen by the differences between the scores of urban and rural students as well as those of Sathit and Obec students.

The Ordinary National Educational Test is conducted annually by Niets to measures students’ basic knowledge in five key subjects — mathematics, English, Thai language, social studies and general sciences.

All grade 6, 9 and 12 students must take the test to assess their academic proficiency. O-Net scores are used for university admission. The number of students taking the O-Net each year is about two million.

By Dumrongkiat Mala

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments