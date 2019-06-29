Fast and Furious 9 Kicks Off Filming in Southern Thailand

PHUKET – Hollywood’s Fast and Furious 9 will kick off in Thailand’s Phang-nga province at the beginning of July with a production crew of 300 personnel and will be filming at three quarries in southern Thailand.

Thailand’s Krabi, Phang-nga, Phuket and Surat Thani provinces have been chosen as the filming locations for the 9th installment of Fast and the Furious.

Vin Diesel earlier this week posted a video clip on his Instagram to celebrate the newest entry in the franchise that began in 2001as the 9th installment of Fast & the Furious Fast and Furious 9′ began shooting in England.

Filming locations in Thailand are kept secret but it is believed that three private quarries in Ban Bang Toey in the provincial seat of Phang-nga are among the selected locations in southern Thailand.

The production team came to set the filming scenes in the valley. It is expected that more than 300 crews will work there for the shooting of the film early next month.

Bamrung Piyanamwanit, chairman of the Phang-nga Provincial Administration Organization said that the beautiful nature of Phang-nga will be presented to the world through the film and the film production will also boost local economy.