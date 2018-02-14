Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Junta Prime Minister Vows to Go After Democracy Activists

–

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Junta Installed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday vowed to get tough on Democratic political agitators, saying all people must be subject to the law.

He was referring to anti-coup activists stepping up campaigns against the regime. His comments came after around 500 people gathered near Democracy Monument on Saturday to pressure the premier into holing a general election this year.

“I do not know what they want,” said Gen Prayut. “They’re trying to take the country backwards … and the government cannot condone it.”

He said he was concerned about university students who took part in the recent protest, as they could face prosecution.

“I do not make threats. Laws are laws. They must be enforced equally,” Gen Prayut said after a National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) meeting.

–

According to the premier, the government and the NCPO have no intention of gagging or hurting anyone, while the administration has already been lenient by giving warnings or granting bail, but the same groups of people still make trouble.

Referring to activists who vowed to continue protesting for an election, Gen Prayut said the media should tell them they are breaking the law and causing trouble for motorists.

“As you [the protesters] say your human rights and liberties have been violated, I would ask whether other people, who do not take part in rallies, do not have rights and liberties? You should think about others,” Gen Prayut said.

–

Referring to reports politicians are travelling to meet former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra overseas, Gen Prayut said he has not banned anyone from doing so, but they must not be involved in any plots aimed at overthrowing the government.

The government earlier confirmed Thaksin and his sister Yingluck, who is also a former premier, were in China. The pair were seen in a photo shared online on Saturday with reports suggesting they were in Beijing. Deputy premier Gen Prawit Wongsuwon said on Monday that the pair had left China and were bound for Japan.

Referring to government efforts to seek their extradition, Gen Prayut said this depends on the country they are in.

“We cannot apprehend them overseas. This is the matter of boosting understanding with them [other countries], and I have tried to do all the things as I can,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC) yesterday said it disagreed with four points in the bill passed by the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) on the election of MPs.

They concern staging concerts during poll campaigns, extending the voting time to 7am-5pm from 8am-4pm, allowing people to help disabled voters cast their votes as well as depriving people of their right to serve in certain positions, including political posts, if they fail to cast a vote.

Things could be settled via talks among a joint panel consisting of the NLA, CDC and the Election Commission, said CDC spokesman Udom Rathamarit.

By Aekarach Sattaburuth, Mongkol Bangprapa

Bangkok Post

