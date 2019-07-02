Thailand’s Issues Chemical Alert for Fruits and Vegetables

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are on alert for chemical residues in fruits and vegetables in the markets nationwide.

In response to the Thai Pesticide Alert Network (Thai-PAN)’s latest survey that found high toxic contamination on vegetables and fruits, FDA secretary-general Thares Karasnairaviwong said the FDA has been continuously monitored the situation across the country.

He said 511 samples of fruits and vegetables were collected for the lab tests. Initially, the results of 97 samples from 15 provinces, released on June 28 found 86.6 per cent passed the safety standard.

13.4 per cent, tested positive with high contamination are the same fruits and vegetables, found by the Thai PAN, pesticide alert network such as kale, cucumber, sweet basil, orange and dragon fruit.

The FDA will follow up on the results of Thai-PAN and will take legal action against the culprits.

The FDA will also work with the Department of Agriculture to educate farmers on safe practices on pesticide use and will coordinate with Thai-PAN to monitor fruits and vegetables in the markets.

The samples were sent for standard laboratory tests in the United Kingdom, and high toxic contamination was found in 41% of them.

Vegetables with the highest contamination were Chinese mustard greens, kale, hot basil, parsley, chilli and cauliflower. Fruits with the highest percentages of harmful contamination were tangerines, rose apples, guavas and grapes.