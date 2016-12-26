Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Immigration Chief Calls for Stringent Screening Process of Travelers

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau has called for strict monitoring of people traveling in and out of the country during New Year festivities, while preliminary reports reveal no sign of violence perpetration.

Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau Pol Lt Gen Natathorn Prausoonthorn revealed that his agency has implemented stringent policies in screening people traveling in and out of the country during this time of year.

He said that the screening process is in accordance to international standards. In addition, agents will be deployed out of uniform to conduct random checks. He revealed that the system in place will automatically identify those who have a warrant against them or are on the bureau’s blacklist. His agency has also incorporated bio-metric identification technology into its screening process. Pol Lt Gen Natathorn added that his agency has collaborated with the army as well as intelligence agencies to monitor all potential terrorist threats, while preliminary reports revealed no sign of malicious plots.

