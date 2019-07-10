Thailand’s Immigration Arrests Japanese Yakuza Gangster in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Thailand Immigration authorities have arrested an alleged Japanese Yakuza gangster and an alleged Chinese fugitive wanted in China for real estate fraud.

Acting Immigration Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said 62 year-old Kazuhiko Yamazaki, an alleged member of the Yakuza gang in Okinawa, Japan, was arrested following a request by the Japanese Embassy.

Mr. Kazuhiko is wanted in Japan under an Akita Court arrest warrant for 12 violent cases, including assault, rapes and arson.

Thailand Immigration police found Kazuhiko (the alleged Yakuza gangster), had entered Thailand on several occasions using a one-month entry visa.

He last entered Thailand on May 23 before his arrest.

Meanwhile Mr. Xi Zingying, 35, a Chinese real estate developer, was arrested on fraud charges at the request of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.

Commissioner Sompong told The Nation that Mr.Xi was wanted by the Hebei police in China for collecting more than Bt10 million worth of down payments from house buyers, but his company failed to transfer the houses to them.

Xi entered Thailand via Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 12, and police later found that he was wanted on an arrest warrant by Chinese police, he was arrested for extradition.