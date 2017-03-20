Thailand’s Health Ministry Promotes Fruits and Vegetables to Stave off Dehydration from Heat

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is promoting the consumption of fruits and vegetables to help in coping with high temperatures during hot season in Thailand.

Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr. Sophon Mekthon explained that the high heat during this period may cause fatigue, which can be counteracted by the consumption of nutritious food such as fruits and vegetables. He added foods such as cucumbers, watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, berries and spinach can help to stave off dehydration and have a cooling effect.

The permanent secretary noted that citizens should choose easy to digest foods and foods that have naturally high water content while also making sure to drink 8-10 glasses of water a day.

He urged everyone to avoid fatty foods and animal meat as they require high amounts of energy to digest. The ministry is also dissuading the consumption of alcohol, which dehydrates the body.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Public Health has recognized 193 outstanding community volunteers on the annual Public Health Volunteer Day, as part of the ministry’s policy of strengthening community healthcare.

Public Health Minister Dr Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn chaired the opening ceremony to commemorate exemplary volunteers at all levels of administration.

Dr Piyasakol said the volunteer network plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of its community.