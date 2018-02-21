Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Government Eyes Pollution Tax for Motorcycles

–

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Excise Department is now studying a possibility to introduce vehicle pollution tax on motorcycles in a new effort to improve air quality.

The department’s director-general Mr Krisada Chinavicharana said excise officials are now studying the possibility of charging pollution tax on motorcycles similar to cars in accordance with the emission of carbon (CO2) emission.

He said currently excise tax on motorcycles is charged in accordance with the engine capacity.

But under the study, the more carbon it emits, the higher pollution tax will be charged.

He said the Excise Department has begun to collect pollution tax on vehicles since 1 January 2016.

Excise tax on Eco cars emitting less than 120g/km is set at 17%, while medium cars of 1800-2000cc engine capacity such as cars which use E20 fuel face 25% excise tax, he said.

“We are also considering whether to charge air or water pollution tax on other fuels sure as coal, and electronic wastes,” he said.

Leaving these wastes unresolved will be a heavy financial burden for the government, he said.

He also disclosed that during the past four months of Fiscal 2018 year, collection of overall excise taxes was 1 billion baht over the target, as collection of car and liquor taxes had surpassed targets.

But collection of excise tax on oil was below the target because more eco cars were used.

However he was confident overall collection of excise tax could meet the target at 600 billion baht.

The Excise Department forecast 800 billion baht excise tax to be collected in 2021 from expansion of tax bases and increase the collection efficiency of officials.

As of 2016 there was more than 37 million registered cars and motorcycles in Thailand, 20,289,721 motorcycles, 8,146.250 passenger cars, 6,259,806 pick-up trucks, 1,049,749 trucks and 156,089 public transport.

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments