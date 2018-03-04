Posted by Editor

Thailand’s First Tourist Port in the Northern Region Opened in Chiang Rai Province

CHIANG RAI – Deputy provincial governor of Chiang Rai, Passakorn Boonyalak chaired the official opening of the North’s first tourist port, known as the First Chiang Saen Port, which was developed in accordance with the Cabinet resolution on December 12, 2017.

The tourist port development plan was initiated to help make Chiang Rai an active Thai point of tourism and economic connection with Laos, Myanmar, southern China, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The new tourist port offers internationally-recognized standards and tourist facilities, with a plan to make it a duty-free port to help boost tourism further.

It’s expected that the number of boat passengers passing through the port each month will rise to 2,000 from 500.

The First Chiang Saen Port is located on a 9-rai plot of land and was initially opened for commercial operations in October 2003 before the Second Chiang Saen Port took over most business and left the original port idle for many years. The Tourism Authority of Thailand later sought a budget of some 30 million baht from the government to refurbish and develop the port for its new tourism purpose.

By Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

