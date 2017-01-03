Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Drivers Continue to Drink and Drive Despite Strict “No Drunk Driving” Campaign

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation today released the latest figures of traffic fatalities for the last five days of the weeklong “No Drunk Driving” campaign.

In total, the department said 367 were killed, and 3,342 were injured in the first five days of the week-long campaign to stop drunk driving.

Only yesterday which was the fifth day of the campaign, there were a total of 445 traffic accidents on highways and roads across the country.

A total of 87 people died and 465 were injured, drunk driving is blamed as cause of most fatal accidents.

Chonburi province in the East has the highest accumulated death toll of 31, while Chiang Mai has the highest accumulated traffic accidents of 129 cases.

Motorcycle remains the vehicle that involved most road accident or 84.06% of total road accidents.

Meanwhile, Traffic management authorities are working to maintain traffic flow and ensure public safety at bus stations, while 3,618 vehicles have been impounded over five days of the government’s road safety campaign.

As of January 2nd, 13,060 cases of drunk driving were reported among motorcycle drivers, leading to the seizure of 480 motorcycles and prosecution of 7,887 offenders. A total of 9,378 drink driving cases were reported among car and bus drivers, resulting in 670 persons having their driver’s license confiscated, 157 vehicles seized, and 4,807 persons charged.

