Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit to Explain Bling Watch and Ring to Anti-Corruption Commission

–

BANGKOK – A source close to Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said he is preparing to submit an written explanation on his luxury watch and diamond ring to the National Anti-Corruption Commission Tuesday.

An unconfirmed report suggests Gen Prayut may claim he inherited the diamond ring from his mother and the luxury watch belonged to a businessman friend who had lent it to him to wear.

The source said Gen Prawit had received a letter from the NACC asking him to explain within 30 days how the assets were acquired.

Gen Prawit was given a choice of writing to explain to the NACC or handing a letter to the agency in person.

Gen Prawit, who also serves as defence minister, chose to write to the NACC, but his letter remained with the Office of the Minister of Defence due to the three-day holiday period extending to Monday.

The letter is expected to be submitted to the NACC Tuesday, the source said.

Asked about reports that Gen Prawit inherited the ring and the luxury watch belonged to a friend, Gen Prawit’s aide did not deny the matter, saying only Gen Prawit would explain himself to the NACC.

The Richard Mille watch and diamond ring came under the media spotlight when Gen Prawit raised his right hand on which he wore the items to shield his face from the sun during a group photo session for the new cabinet on Monday.

The pictures then went viral amid questions about whether he had declared the expensive assets after they were found not to be included in his previous declarations. Continue Reading….

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments