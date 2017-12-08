Friday, December 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Orders Road Safety, Crime Crackdown Ahead of New Year

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon talks to reporters after arriving at press meeting. – File Photo

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has instructed authorities nationwide to step up road safety and general law enforcement this month to help reduce the road toll and criminal activities over the New Year.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich said on Friday that Gen Prawit, who is also Thailand’s defence minister, has called a meeting at the ministry to discuss these issues next Thursday.

According to the Bangkok Post, records of criminal activities and road accident rates in previous years will be reviewed and steps taken to improve public security and road safety this New Year. Public complaints about damaged roads and public transport will also be reviewed with the aim of fixing them.

There will be a campaign to boost public awareness of road safety.

Information on drug syndicates will also be examined and steps taken to crackdown on drug trafficking during the festive season, Lt Gen Kongcheep said.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=50586

Posted by on Dec 8 2017. Filed under Regional News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen