Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Orders Road Safety, Crime Crackdown Ahead of New Year

–

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has instructed authorities nationwide to step up road safety and general law enforcement this month to help reduce the road toll and criminal activities over the New Year.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich said on Friday that Gen Prawit, who is also Thailand’s defence minister, has called a meeting at the ministry to discuss these issues next Thursday.

According to the Bangkok Post, records of criminal activities and road accident rates in previous years will be reviewed and steps taken to improve public security and road safety this New Year. Public complaints about damaged roads and public transport will also be reviewed with the aim of fixing them.

There will be a campaign to boost public awareness of road safety.

Information on drug syndicates will also be examined and steps taken to crackdown on drug trafficking during the festive season, Lt Gen Kongcheep said.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments