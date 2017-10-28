Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Deputy PM Say’s Thailand Needs to Study Xi’s Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics

–

BANGKOK – Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is of great importance to China and is worth studying by developing countries like Thailand, Wissanu Krea-ngam, deputy prime minister of Thailand, has said.

Speaking to Xinhua on Tuesday, the day the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded, Wissanu said he had been following the landmark meeting since its opening on Oct. 18.

“It is a congress that will influence the world as goals set by the party are going to make China much greater in the future,” he said.

An amendment to the CPC Constitution was approved Tuesday, making Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era a new component of the party’s guide for action.

Wissanu told Xinhua he found that “new era,” “new thought,” “new contradiction” and “new goals” were frequently mentioned in Xi’s report at the opening session of the congress, a sign that China will continue with its opening-up.

Xi said in his report that socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era and the principal contradiction facing Chinese society has evolved into “the contradiction between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life.”

“I think by putting forward the new contradiction, China, besides emphasizing economic growth, infrastructure development, will pay much more attention to the rule of law, environmental protection, culture and arts,” Wissanu said.

Countries around the world need to learn more about socialism with Chinese characteristics to prepare themselves to welcome a greater China in the future as many countries are cooperation partners with China, he said.

Xi’s thought makes “Chinese characteristics” more prominent, the Thai deputy prime minister said.

He praised China for being very good at accomplishing its goals efficiently as can be proved by the anti-corruption campaign that started five years ago.

He said he believes that the new goals set at the 19th CPC National Congress will be accomplished as before.

“The Chinese set long-term goals and ask people to do it together. That is something we can learn from, as we are also working on a 20-year national strategy to guide the development of Thailand,” Wissanu said.

“It is just magical that we have consistent policies or strategies as China put forward the Belt and Road Initiative. We have Thailand 4.0 and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) has ASEAN Connectivity,” Wissanu said, adding that China and Thailand can still find a lot of aspects to cooperate in the future.

Source: Xinhua

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments