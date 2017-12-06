Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Deputy PM Defends Owning a Multi-Million Baht Wristwatch

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan has landed himself in hot water again after his flashy timepiece reportedly costing millions of baht got the attention it deserved.

Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon said today that he was ready to answer questions about his very expensive Richard Mille watch and a diamond platinum ring if asked by the National Anti Corruption Commission (NACC).

The picture of Gen Prawit wearing the luxurious watch and diamond ring was snapped on Monday (Dec 4) when the cabinet ministers took group photos at the Government House.

The picture later went viral among the Thai social media users and led to calls by the Pheu Thai Party and the association for the NACC to investigate if the Deputy Prime Minister has declared the assets or not.

Netizens are now questioning how a military officer could have afforded such a luxurious item and wondered whether he had reported his ownership of it to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The Khaosod reported that on Facebook, some questioned how Prawit could afford a multi-million baht wristwatch on his salaries totaling 240,000 baht (119,920 baht for deputy prime minister and 119,920 for junta deputy).

Ruangkrai Leekijwattana, a member of the Pheu Thai Party legal team, on Tuesday urged the NACC to investigate whether Prawit was concealing his assets.

He added that Gen Prawit earlier declared he had 87 million baht worth of assets which included 53 million baht cash in bank accounts.

Gen Prawit earlier defended that the diamond ring is an old asset and it is only one karat diamond platinum ring telling reporters this morning he wouldn’t publicly discuss the matter.

The 72-year-old Prawit said. “I don’t need to answer to the press. If the NACC asks, I will reply.”

Pressed further if he has evidence readied, he said yes. Asked if the watch make was indeed a Richard Mille or not, Prawit deflected the question.

According to Thai PBS a watch guru told BBC Thai that Gen Prawit’s Richard Mille watch believed to be made by super-luxury brand Richard Mille, has an estimated value of at least 3 million baht.

Sources: Thai PBS, The Nation, Khaosod

