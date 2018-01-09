Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Department of Probation Reports Over 90% of New Years Offenders Were Drunk Drivers

–

CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Department of Probation has reported 6,677 cases resulted in probation during the recent New Year’s period with 90.31 percent due to drunk driving.

Director-General of the Department of Probation, Prasarn Mahlitrakul has announced that between December 28 2017 and January 2 2018, the so-called Seven Dangerous Days, a total of 3,841 road accidents took place, claiming the lives of 423 people and injuring 4,005. During the period, 6,677 cases were forwarded to 119 probation offices with 6,030 or up to 90.03 percent due to driving under the influence. Reckless driving made up 9.01 percent of the cases with other offenses taking up 0.66 percent.

The top three provinces for probation rulings are Surin, with 448 cases, Bangkok with 354 cases and Mahasarakam with 269 cases. Up to 99 of those put to probation, or 1.5 percent of the total, were repeat offenders.

Prasarn acknowledged that the number of offenders sentenced to probation this year was up from the same time last year and called for stricter measures.

The Department of Probation is preparing to stringently deal with offenders during the coming Songkran holiday and will also work closely with victims of drunk driving and repeat offenders. Those found to have a drinking problem will be forwarded to a rehabilitation program. Electronic Monitoring systems are also to be used starting in May of this year to enhance the department’s capabilities.

By Itiporn Lakarnchua

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments