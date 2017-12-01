Friday, December 1st, 2017 | Posted by

Thailand’s Corrections Department Fires 14 Wardens for Corruption

Guards stand holding weapons at Bangkwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi Province, on the outskirts of Bangkok . Photo Chaiwat Subpransom

 

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Corrections Department has fired 14 wardens after finding them guilty of serious misconducts, ranging from taking bribes from inmates and assisting them to break the rules.

Of the 14 dismissed from civil servant services, one will be still entitled for pension payment same as normal retiree, while the others won’t be paid.

The decision to dismiss the 14 prison wardens was reached at the meeting of the department’s civil service sub-commission and was revealed to the public by department chief Pol Col Narat Sawetanan.

 

Corrections Department chief Pol Col Narat Sawettanan

Department chief Pol Col Narat Sawettanan said the heavy punitive action was handed down to serve as a reminder for other wardens that the wrongdoers would be drastically dealt with.

The Wardens Misconduct Included:

Absence from official duty for over 15 days.
Taking bribes from prisoners over seizure of mobile phones in prisons.
Taking bribes from prisoners to operate gambling in the prison.
Embezzlement of prison earnings of more than 600,000 baht.
Allowing amulet trading in prisons.
Allowing male prisoners to have sex with female prisoners in female detention zone.
Involving in the smuggling drugs and mobile phones into the prison.
Demanding money from prisoners’ relatives to facilitate their visit.
Implicating in corruption of salary and allowance payments worth almost 5 million baht.
Buying alcohol beverages for prisoners in exchange with 2,000 baht money.

Source: Thai PBS

