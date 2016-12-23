Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Army Chief Says Military will Make Dissidents Understand New Computer Crimes Act

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Army commander-in-chief Gen Chalermchai Sithisart said today that the military would offer an explanation to dissenting groups on the military’s amendment to the Computer Crime Act after several government websites were attacked by hacktivists in protest of the legislation.

He said the military junta would try to make them understand of the law.

However if explanation fails and cyber attack continues then legal action will be dealt with these dissenting groups, he said.

Under the new law approved unanimously by the National Legislative Assembly, it will criminalize those distributing online information deemed disruptive to public safety and economic stability.

Meanwhile five members of the Citizens Against Single Gateway were “invited” for a one on one with the military at the 11th army circle on Friday about their alleged involvement in the attacks of government’s websites this last week.

A military source told Thai PBS that the five opponents against the Single Gateway concept were cooperative during the talk and investigators hope their statements could be useful and help in tracking down the other suspects involved in the website attacks.

The source said that, after seven days, the five Single Gateway opponents and other suspects could be brought before the court to be indicted for defying the Computer Crime Law.

Source: Geoff Thomas | Thai PBS

