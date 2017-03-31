Posted by Editor

Thailand’s Appeals Court Denies Bail for Former Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor

–

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Appeals Court has rejected bail applications of former Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor and her daughter with reason that they might run away if they were set free as their offences are serious and carry high penalties.

Both the former TAT governor Juthamas Siriwan and her daughter Jitsopha were sentenced to serve 66 and 44 years in prison for briberies.

However as the law allow maximum jail term of only 50 years, Juthamas will serve 50 years in prison.

Both were escorted from Lard Yao central prison, officially called Central Women Correction Institution, to the Criminal Court to hear their bail pleas this morning.

As they were convicted by the Criminal Court for briberies which carry high penalties, granting bails for them could enable them to jump bail and escape.

Their lawyer earlier posted one million baht in asset for each of the convicted.

The court then rejected their bail applications.

Both were found guilty of demanding kickbacks from an American couple in exchange for the right to hold Bangkok International Film Festival between 2003-2006.

Both were put back to the prison pending their appeals.

