Thailand’s Anti-Corruption Commission to Sieze Assests of Former Governor of the Tourism Authority

BANGKOK – Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is set to seize overseas assets worth an estimated Bt65 million owned by Juthamas Siriwan, former governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and her daughter.

The move follows a guilty ruling in which Juthamas allegedly received bribes from a US business couple in return for the rights to hold a lucrative 2007 Bangkok film festival.

According to the NACC, Juthamas’s assets include bank deposits in five countries – the UK, Ireland, Singapore, Isle of Jersey and Switzerland.

Nitiphan Prachuabmoh of the NACC said the anti-graft agency would forward the case to the Office of Attorney-General for further action on seizure of assets.

This case is the first of its kind in which NACC is attempting to seize assets from wrongdoers in cooperation with its counterparts in the US which earlier convicted the American couple for paying bribes to foreign officials.

Source: The Nation

