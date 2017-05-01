Posted by Editor

Thailand to Seek Interpol’s Help to Locate Red Bull Heir

–

BANGKOK – Thai police now turn to the Interpol to help them locate the whereabout of Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, after the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court issued him arrest warrant last week for hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death.

In addition, they are also asking the Foreign Ministry to scrap his passport.

The Royal Thai Police’s foreign affairs division commander Pol Maj Gen Apichart Suribunya said Thai police will ask Thai Interpol to help in locating his whereabout, and seeking the extradition if he is in the United Kingdom.

However if he cannot be found in the UK, then Thailand will ask all Interpol police in 190 countries to locate and make arrest.

Gen Apichart said the arrest warrant has a 10-year life or until 2027.

Asked to comment whether the extradition is affected or not if the suspect has naturalised, he said naturalisation has no impact on the extradition because the crimes were committed before being naturalised.

He said now Thong Lor police must formally ask the prosecutor to coordinate with the country where the suspect escapes to for the extradition to Thailand for trial.

The next step required Thong Lor police to officially ask the Royal Thai Police commissioner to designate the foreign affairs police division to locate his whereabout.

If he is not found in the UK, then Thai Interpol will issue blue notice to Interpol in 190 countries for help.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments