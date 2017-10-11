Posted by Editor

Thailand Regulators to Ban Unregistered Drones to Deal with the Rampant Use

BANGKOK – Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced on Wednesday that drone owners have been given 90 days from Friday to register their drones.

Secretary General Takorn Tantasith of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission said the decision was taken to deal with the rampant use of drones in Thailand, while only 350 are registered with the Civil Aviation of Thailand (CAT).

Takorn said owners of illegal drones should register them at the NBTC headquarters in Bangkok, its branches in many provinces, police stations and CAT offices.

Failure to register them within 90 days from Friday could result in a jail term of not more than five years and/or a fine of not more than Bt100,000 or both.

Takorn emphasised the complete ban on drones in the vicinity of the Royal Funeral of His Majesty the late King which is being held at Sanam Luang from October 25 to 29.

The radius of the ban is 19 kilometres from Sanam Luang that goes as far as the border of Samut Prakarn, Nakhon Pathom and Nonthaburi provinces.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s transport ministry ssays the drones are still a threat to aviation safety, national security, and privacy. While “drone” can have many meanings, in this case it refers to any unmanned aerial vehicle, primarily multi-rotor helicopters.

The growing popularity of quadcopter drones has brought the devices under scrutiny in many countries, and lawmakers are scrambling to figure out the best way to handle them. The Teal Group projects spending on unmanned aerial vehicles will double from US$2.8 billion in 2014 to US$5.6 billion in 2023.

