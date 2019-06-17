Thailand Public Health Ministry Launches Foreign Customer Service Centers Nationwide

BANGKOK – Public Health Ministry has announced that foreigners can now access International-Standard Healthcare services from the newly established Foreign Customer Service Centers (FCSC) at 133 centers and general hospitals nationwide.

Speaking at the First National AHNC Forum in Bangkok, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr Pisit Sriprasert said the Ministry has established the FCSCs at various hospitals, including Samut Sakhon Hospital, Ubon Ratchathani’s Sunpasittiprasong Hospital and Ayutthaya Hospital.

It also set up the Centre of Asean Health Network Collaboration (AHNC) at provincial health offices, in order to promote tourism and support the free migration of foreigners into Thailand.

Dr. Pisit said the centers were expected to continue developing facilities, equipment and personnel to take care of foreign patients, analyze reports and apply innovations to promote the access of foreigners to services and assess their work results to constantly improve service.