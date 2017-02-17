Friday, February 17th, 2017 | Posted by

Thailand Presented with 2,000-year-old Tipitaka Written on Palm Leaves from Norway

The abbot of Wat Saket recieves the 2,000-year-old Tipitaka from Norwegian ambassador to Thailand and a representative of the Conservation Institute of Schoyen.

.

BANGKOK – The Norwegian Ambassador to Thailand, Kjetil Paulsen and the Conservation Institute of Schoyen from Norway presented to the Kingdom of Thailand a  2,000-year-old Tipitaka today in Bankok.

The Tipitaka was enshrined at Wat Saket in Bangkok last night, with Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Omsin Chiwaphruek chairing the ceremony.

National Office of Buddhism Director Phanom Sornsin explained that the Tipitaka whose content was written on palm leaves was discovered on the mountains of Bamiyan in Afghanistan by the Conservation Institute.

The director also disclosed that the Norwegian institute purchased the relic from a British merchant and decided to hand it over to Thailand, in order to tighten the bond between the two nations as well as preserve Buddhism.

By Nuppol Suvansombut – NNT

